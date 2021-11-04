WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.800-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion.

Shares of WW International stock traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $18.08. 2,272,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,265. WW International has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $41.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.58.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.19). WW International had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that WW International will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on WW shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WW International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of WW International in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered WW International from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WW International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.22.

About WW International

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

