WINkLink Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $152.91 Million (WIN)

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. One WINkLink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WINkLink has a total market cap of $551.54 million and approximately $152.91 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WINkLink has traded up 22.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WINkLink alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00087634 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.79 or 0.00075025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.66 or 0.00100487 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,549.88 or 0.07296153 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,815.25 or 0.99126351 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00022606 BTC.

About WINkLink

WINkLink was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,569,859,243 coins and its circulating supply is 766,149,999,999 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINkLink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINkLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINkLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WINkLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINkLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.