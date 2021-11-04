Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Lowered to $185.00 at Truist

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Truist from $194.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Wingstop from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.56.

WING stock traded up $10.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $161.63. The company had a trading volume of 11,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,522. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $112.49 and a 52 week high of $187.35. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.42, a PEG ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.34 and a 200 day moving average of $160.30.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.86 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WING. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 1,351.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 29,257 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 281,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,860,000 after purchasing an additional 22,471 shares during the period.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

