Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Lowered to $185.00 at Truist

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Truist from $194.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.46% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Wingstop from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.56.
WING stock traded up $10.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $161.63. The company had a trading volume of 11,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,522. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $112.49 and a 52 week high of $187.35. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.42, a PEG ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.34 and a 200 day moving average of $160.30.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WING. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 1,351.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 29,257 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 281,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,860,000 after purchasing an additional 22,471 shares during the period.
Wingstop Company Profile
Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.
