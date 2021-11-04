Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.86 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

NASDAQ:WING traded down $16.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $151.48. 2,619,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,522. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.34 and its 200-day moving average is $160.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 159.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.27. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $112.49 and a twelve month high of $187.35.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wingstop stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 50.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 56,450 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.56% of Wingstop worth $26,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

WING has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective (up from $159.00) on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.17.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

