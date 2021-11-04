Whitbread (LON:WTB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,215.30

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,215.30 ($42.01) and traded as high as GBX 3,284 ($42.91). Whitbread shares last traded at GBX 3,284 ($42.91), with a volume of 263,212 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WTB. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,715.56 ($48.54).

Get Whitbread alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.63 billion and a PE ratio of -23.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,247.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,215.30.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.