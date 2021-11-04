Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stake Cut by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC cut its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 60,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 37,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.8% in the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 42,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5.8% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.29.

NYSE:WY opened at $38.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.06. The firm has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.75. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $41.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

