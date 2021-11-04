Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) to Issue $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the textile maker on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th.

Weyco Group has raised its dividend payment by 10.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:WEYS opened at $23.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.06. Weyco Group has a 12 month low of $15.74 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.69 and a beta of 0.62.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $57.56 million for the quarter.

Weyco Group Company Profile

Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.

