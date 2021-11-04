Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Western Digital’s first quarter performance benefited from higher demand from cloud customers and recovering enterprise markets. Robust demand for 18-terabyte energy assisted drives and enterprise solid state drives (SSDs) is expected to drive the top line further. Demand for the WD Black product line remains strong due to gamers’ preference toward more customized solutions along with SanDisk retail products. Encouraging PC shipment trends led by solid demand for notebooks are likely to support the company’s hard disk drive (HDD) business. Pandemic-related supply-chain troubles, component issues and logistics disruptions are likely to bump up lead times and costs. A highly leveraged balance sheet and suspension of dividends are added concerns. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period.”

Get Western Digital alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WDC. Citigroup decreased their target price on Western Digital from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Western Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.00.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $55.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $36.70 and a 1-year high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,036.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Western Digital by 8.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after buying an additional 22,751 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 2,135.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 360.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter worth about $746,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 8.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 161,804 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,800,000 after purchasing an additional 12,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Digital (WDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.