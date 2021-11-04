Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Stock Position Lifted by Adelante Capital Management LLC

Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,430,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 88,439 shares during the quarter. Welltower comprises 6.4% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $118,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 350.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on WELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.70.

NYSE:WELL traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.72. The stock had a trading volume of 16,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,883. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.83 and a twelve month high of $89.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.58, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.00.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

