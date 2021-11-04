Wells Fargo & Company Trims LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Target Price to $120.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $127.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.94.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $93.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.83 and its 200 day moving average is $101.92. The stock has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $69.47 and a one year high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 20 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.8% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

