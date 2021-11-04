Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Lountzis Asset Management LLC

Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 260,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 7.2% of Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $11,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.69. The company had a trading volume of 297,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,841,920. The firm has a market cap of $208.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $21.17 and a 1 year high of $52.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.45.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.