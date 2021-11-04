Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on December 1st

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has increased its dividend by 2.9% over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN ERH opened at $14.44 on Thursday. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.17 and a 12-month high of $15.23.

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is sub advised by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

