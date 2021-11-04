Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for LHC Group (LHCG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ: LHCG) in the last few weeks:
- 10/26/2021 – LHC Group was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $209.00.
- 10/19/2021 – LHC Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $253.00 to $192.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 10/19/2021 – LHC Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $252.00 to $191.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/19/2021 – LHC Group had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $173.00 to $149.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 10/19/2021 – LHC Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $245.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/18/2021 – LHC Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $260.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 10/13/2021 – LHC Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $240.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/13/2021 – LHC Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $240.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/27/2021 – LHC Group is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set a “market perform” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/23/2021 – LHC Group is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/22/2021 – LHC Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $260.00 to $245.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/9/2021 – LHC Group is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock.
LHCG traded down $6.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.73. 17,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,009. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.75. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $236.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.34.
LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.
LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.
