Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for LHC Group (LHCG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ: LHCG) in the last few weeks:

10/26/2021 – LHC Group was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $209.00.

10/19/2021 – LHC Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $253.00 to $192.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/19/2021 – LHC Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $252.00 to $191.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/19/2021 – LHC Group had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $173.00 to $149.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/19/2021 – LHC Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $245.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2021 – LHC Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $260.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/13/2021 – LHC Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $240.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – LHC Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $240.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/27/2021 – LHC Group is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set a “market perform” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock.

9/23/2021 – LHC Group is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

9/22/2021 – LHC Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $260.00 to $245.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/9/2021 – LHC Group is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock.

LHCG traded down $6.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.73. 17,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,009. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.75. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $236.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.34.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LHCG. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in LHC Group by 568.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LHC Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 55.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in LHC Group in the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in LHC Group in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

