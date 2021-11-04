WaykiChain (WICC) Trading Down 3.1% This Week

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. In the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. WaykiChain has a market capitalization of $34.17 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WaykiChain coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00050846 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.04 or 0.00233529 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.59 or 0.00098485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00011715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004198 BTC.

About WaykiChain

WaykiChain is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

WaykiChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WaykiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

