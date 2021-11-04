Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $268.90, but opened at $250.00. Wayfair shares last traded at $245.00, with a volume of 71,772 shares traded.

Specifically, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $221,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.92, for a total value of $538,332.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,096,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,013 shares of company stock valued at $5,009,247 in the last three months. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Wayfair alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on W shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $380.00 to $321.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $320.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.86.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $260.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.15. The firm has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.18, a P/E/G ratio of 81.44 and a beta of 2.92.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $1.52. Wayfair had a net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 3.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter valued at about $5,649,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 25.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 104,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair (NYSE:W)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.