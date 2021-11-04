Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Reduced by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,129 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.88.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $38,441,871.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total value of $95,978,920.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,102,983 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $150.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.34 and a 200-day moving average of $142.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $418.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

