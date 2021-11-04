Wajax (TSE:WJX) PT Raised to C$34.00 at TD Securities

Wajax (TSE:WJX) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WJX. Raymond James upgraded shares of Wajax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$31.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Wednesday.

TSE:WJX traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$28.84. 60,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,257. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$23.78. Wajax has a fifty-two week low of C$14.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$620.95 million and a P/E ratio of 12.77.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$446.05 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wajax will post 2.4699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers construction and material-handling equipment; industrial products, such as bearings, bulk material handling, filtration, fluid handling, hydraulics, instrumentation, pneumatics, power transmissions, and safety and mill supplies, as well as sealing, belting, lubricants, and hydraulic hoses; cages and partitions, guarding and barriers, lockers, cabinets, workstations, rack accessories and protections, racking, shelving, and storage platforms; power generation solutions; crane and utility equipment, which includes aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; and forestry equipment, such as wood chippers, feller bunchers and heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track harvesters, and wheel harvesters.

