Wajax (TSE:WJX) PT Raised to C$34.00 at TD Securities

Wajax (TSE:WJX) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.89% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on WJX. Raymond James upgraded shares of Wajax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$31.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Wednesday.
TSE:WJX traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$28.84. 60,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,257. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$23.78. Wajax has a fifty-two week low of C$14.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$620.95 million and a P/E ratio of 12.77.
Wajax Company Profile
Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers construction and material-handling equipment; industrial products, such as bearings, bulk material handling, filtration, fluid handling, hydraulics, instrumentation, pneumatics, power transmissions, and safety and mill supplies, as well as sealing, belting, lubricants, and hydraulic hoses; cages and partitions, guarding and barriers, lockers, cabinets, workstations, rack accessories and protections, racking, shelving, and storage platforms; power generation solutions; crane and utility equipment, which includes aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; and forestry equipment, such as wood chippers, feller bunchers and heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track harvesters, and wheel harvesters.
Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.