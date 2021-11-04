Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Announces Earnings Results

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Vulcan Materials stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $194.62. 45,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,782. The stock has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $131.36 and a twelve month high of $197.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

VMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.33.

In other news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total transaction of $12,971,175.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,140,313.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $685,007.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,693.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,999. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

