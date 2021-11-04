VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $58.10

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $58.10 and last traded at $58.10, with a volume of 210 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.74.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised VSE from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Sidoti initiated coverage on VSE in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on VSE in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

The stock has a market cap of $730.05 million, a P/E ratio of 81.06 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.57.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. VSE had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 1.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that VSE Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in VSE by 3.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,839,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,069,000 after purchasing an additional 61,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in VSE by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 704,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,878,000 after acquiring an additional 9,094 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in VSE by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in VSE by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 514,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VSE by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 177,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 17,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

VSE Company Profile (NASDAQ:VSEC)

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

