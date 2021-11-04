Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 290 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 290 price objective on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 price objective on shares of Volvo in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 230 price objective on shares of Volvo in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 235 price objective on shares of Volvo in a research report on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group set a SEK 180 price objective on shares of Volvo in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 222 price objective on shares of Volvo in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of SEK 235.22.

Volvo has a 1 year low of SEK 123.40 and a 1 year high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

