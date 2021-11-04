Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “in-line” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.14% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Vivid Seats alerts:

NASDAQ:SEAT traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,936 shares.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its efforts in identifying businesses in the financial services industry, with a focus on differentiated financial services and financial services-adjacent platforms.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.