Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,000 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the September 30th total of 221,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 12.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 22,215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,821 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,390 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 80.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 89.0% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 65,235 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

Shares of Vishay Precision Group stock traded up $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $35.88. 40,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.41. Vishay Precision Group has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $39.71.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $75.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.50 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VPG. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.