Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $354.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.71 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.84. 2,398,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,660. Virtu Financial has a 12 month low of $21.88 and a 12 month high of $32.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of -0.33.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VIRT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $39,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 49.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Virtu Financial stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 235.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 374,532 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of Virtu Financial worth $14,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

