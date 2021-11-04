Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Shares Gap Up to $49.67

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.67, but opened at $51.30. Verve Therapeutics shares last traded at $50.43, with a volume of 1,369 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on VERV. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.51.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.60). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $149,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $169,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERV)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

