Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veru Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of consumer health care products. It focuses on producing FC2 female condom which provides dual protection against unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections. Veru Inc., formerly known as The Female Health Company, is headquartered in Miami, FL. “

VERU has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet raised Veru from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reissued a buy rating on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veru currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.92.

Shares of VERU opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.58. Veru has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $24.57. The firm has a market cap of $666.78 million, a PE ratio of -834.17 and a beta of 0.50.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Veru had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $17.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veru will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veru news, Director Lucy Lu purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $32,544.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Veru by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,451,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,963,000 after buying an additional 1,201,342 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Veru by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,082,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,945,000 after buying an additional 156,848 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Veru by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,088,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,925,000 after buying an additional 78,203 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Veru during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,325,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in Veru by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,127,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,099,000 after buying an additional 427,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

