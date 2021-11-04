Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.68 EPS

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.68, Fidelity Earnings reports. Veritiv had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 1.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Veritiv updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.000-$9.000 EPS.

Shares of VRTV traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $147.55. 4,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,198. Veritiv has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.26.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Veritiv stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of Veritiv worth $5,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

