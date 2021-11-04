Velocity Composites (LON:VEL) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Velocity Composites plc (LON:VEL) shares fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 27.08 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 27.08 ($0.35). 1,949 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 40,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.50 ($0.36).

The company has a market capitalization of £9.98 million and a P/E ratio of -2.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 25.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 23.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.44.

Velocity Composites Company Profile (LON:VEL)

Velocity Composites plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered composite material kits to the aerospace industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.

