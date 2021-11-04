Velas Trading Up 147.8% Over Last 7 Days (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 4th. During the last seven days, Velas has traded up 147.8% against the US dollar. One Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000761 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $993.25 million and $73.83 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000169 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001424 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000300 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001097 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Velas

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.