VeChain Market Cap Tops $9.31 Billion (VET)

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Over the last week, VeChain has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. VeChain has a total market capitalization of $9.31 billion and approximately $994.45 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000236 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000142 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00010635 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00004914 BTC.

VeChain (CRYPTO:VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

