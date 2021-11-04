Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 15,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 253.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 15,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,763,000 after acquiring an additional 300,601 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VB stock opened at $237.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.16. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $162.24 and a one year high of $238.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.