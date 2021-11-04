Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $17,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $440.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $420.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $401.64. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $310.00 and a 12-month high of $441.03.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

