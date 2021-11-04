VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Shares Sold by First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFXF. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 421,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,990,000 after purchasing an additional 72,846 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 61.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 60,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 23,317 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $217,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 710,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,163,000 after purchasing an additional 22,708 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PFXF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.71. 143,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,730. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $21.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.29.

