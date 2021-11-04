VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Acquired by London & Capital Asset Management Ltd

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 765,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises about 2.1% of London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $26,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,929,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,305,000 after purchasing an additional 815,574 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,630,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,235,000 after buying an additional 550,558 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,752,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,463,000 after buying an additional 2,495,412 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,735,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,876,000 after buying an additional 3,934,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,320,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,784,000 after buying an additional 2,130,623 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GDX traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.28. 517,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,749,438. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.10. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $41.81.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

