Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Sets New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $36.21 and last traded at $34.42, with a volume of 1289083 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.34.

The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 841.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VVV. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $148,125.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the first quarter valued at $199,369,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 51.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,794,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,234 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 14.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,127,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,066 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the first quarter valued at $38,829,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 2,196.6% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 964,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000,000 after purchasing an additional 922,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Valvoline Company Profile (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

