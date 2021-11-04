Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 841.46% and a net margin of 13.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Valvoline updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.060-$2.180 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.06-2.18 EPS.
VVV stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.26. 20,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $35.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.77. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.35.
In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $148,125.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.
Valvoline Company Profile
Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.
Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.