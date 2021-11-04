Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 841.46% and a net margin of 13.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Valvoline updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.060-$2.180 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.06-2.18 EPS.

VVV stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.26. 20,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $35.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.77. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.35.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $148,125.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valvoline stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 95,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Valvoline worth $7,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

