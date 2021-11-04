Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Receives $34.89 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.89.

VVV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Seaport Global Securities raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $148,125.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline in the second quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Valvoline by 3,963.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Valvoline by 272.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Valvoline by 1,318.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VVV stock opened at $35.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.77. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $35.95.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 841.46% and a net margin of 13.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

