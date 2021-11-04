Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $867.95 Million

Analysts expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to post sales of $867.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $865.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $870.80 million. Valmont Industries reported sales of $798.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full-year sales of $3.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VMI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 246.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMI opened at $243.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $239.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.68. Valmont Industries has a 12-month low of $146.01 and a 12-month high of $265.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.45%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

