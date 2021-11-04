v.systems (VSYS) Trading Down 3.6% Over Last Week

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. In the last week, v.systems has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. v.systems has a market capitalization of $52.24 million and approximately $3.67 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One v.systems coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0217 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

v.systems (CRYPTO:VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,332,052,977 coins and its circulating supply is 2,408,444,513 coins. v.systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. The official website for v.systems is www.v.systems.

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus. The project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. “

