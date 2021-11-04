Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Receives $38.42 Average Price Target from Analysts

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.42.

A number of brokerages have commented on URBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.17. 2,624,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,787,106. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.68. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $23.02 and a twelve month high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.51. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 631.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,293,000 after purchasing an additional 571,551 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,245,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $18,710,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,448.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 460,745 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,991,000 after acquiring an additional 430,987 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $251,351,000 after acquiring an additional 396,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

