UpBots (UBXT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $659,313.00

UpBots (CURRENCY:UBXT) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 3rd. UpBots has a total market cap of $14.72 million and approximately $659,313.00 worth of UpBots was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UpBots coin can currently be purchased for $0.0377 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UpBots has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00050846 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.04 or 0.00233529 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.59 or 0.00098485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00011715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004198 BTC.

UpBots Coin Profile

UpBots (CRYPTO:UBXT) is a coin. UpBots’ total supply is 499,850,225 coins and its circulating supply is 390,799,996 coins. UpBots’ official message board is medium.com/upbotscom . UpBots’ official Twitter account is @UpBotscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UpBots is upbots.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Upbots is an all-in-one platform that brings together crypto trading tools and strategies that are generally stand-alone services. It provides a 360° trading experience where users simply choose what best suits their profile. “

UpBots Coin Trading

