Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:UTL traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,969. Unitil has a 1 year low of $32.80 and a 1 year high of $59.32. The firm has a market cap of $677.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.70%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Unitil stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 296.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,467 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.48% of Unitil worth $3,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Unitil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th.

About Unitil

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

