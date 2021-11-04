Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:UTL traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,969. Unitil has a 1 year low of $32.80 and a 1 year high of $59.32. The firm has a market cap of $677.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.45.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.70%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Unitil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th.
About Unitil
UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.
