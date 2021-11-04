Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $26.45, but opened at $23.41. Unisys shares last traded at $22.54, with a volume of 13,683 shares.

The information technology services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Unisys had a negative return on equity of 60.11% and a negative net margin of 23.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Maxim Group began coverage on Unisys in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Unisys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Unisys by 573.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Unisys by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Unisys by 176.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Unisys by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.44.

About Unisys (NYSE:UIS)

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

