Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $26.45, but opened at $23.41. Unisys shares last traded at $22.54, with a volume of 13,683 shares.
The information technology services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Unisys had a negative return on equity of 60.11% and a negative net margin of 23.08%.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Maxim Group began coverage on Unisys in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.44.
About Unisys (NYSE:UIS)
Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.
Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means
Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.