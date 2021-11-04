Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Lifted to Outperform at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has $32.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $25.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UAA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Under Armour from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on Under Armour from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. William Blair raised Under Armour from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Under Armour from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Under Armour presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.78.

UAA stock opened at $26.54 on Wednesday. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $27.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.02. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 153.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,201,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,905,000 after buying an additional 5,563,901 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 369.5% during the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,246,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,254,000 after buying an additional 4,128,787 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,477,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 100.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,864,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,314,000 after buying an additional 935,950 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 43.7% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,504,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,539,000 after buying an additional 761,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

