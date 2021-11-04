UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,606,953 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 692,417 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.07% of UBS Group worth $39,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in UBS Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 134,610,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,064,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117,157 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in UBS Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 89,564,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,370,693,000 after purchasing an additional 248,900 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in UBS Group by 21.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,843,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,233 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in UBS Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 15,069,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,031,000 after purchasing an additional 188,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in UBS Group in the second quarter worth about $226,543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBS opened at $18.59 on Thursday. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.21.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. UBS Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UBS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.09 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.98.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

