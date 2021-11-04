UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 695,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,260 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of CyrusOne worth $49,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000.

NASDAQ CONE opened at $83.26 on Thursday. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $83.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.24 and a 200-day moving average of $75.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.40.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

CONE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.23.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

