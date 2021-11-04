UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $57.60 Million Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,364 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.33% of Bio-Techne worth $57,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the second quarter worth $3,737,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 79.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,276,000 after acquiring an additional 70,089 shares in the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the second quarter worth $13,755,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the second quarter worth $2,310,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the second quarter worth $683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 3,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.95, for a total transaction of $1,676,835.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,909,648.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total value of $347,702.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,431 shares of company stock worth $21,052,508. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

TECH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $566.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.40.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $504.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $505.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $465.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.11. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $264.05 and a 12-month high of $543.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.34%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

