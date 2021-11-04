UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $47.85 Million Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,951,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 261,995 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $47,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 34,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 93,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.36.

Shares of CNP opened at $26.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.97. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $27.19.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.57%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

