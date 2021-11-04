two (NYSE:TWOA) Short Interest Down 22.2% in October

two (NYSE:TWOA) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the September 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of TWOA stock opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average is $9.82. TWO has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $10.03.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWOA. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TWO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in TWO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in TWO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in TWO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in TWO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TWO to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

TWO Company Profile

two is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

