Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Insider Sells $790,561.20 in Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) insider Sarah Personette sold 14,586 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $790,561.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sarah Personette also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twitter alerts:

On Friday, October 8th, Sarah Personette sold 15,485 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $989,491.50.

NYSE:TWTR traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.53. 9,654,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,611,053. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.95 and a 200 day moving average of $62.59. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.81 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.20 and a beta of 0.67.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the 2nd quarter valued at $681,422,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,095,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $694,686,000 after buying an additional 4,897,317 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,416,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $854,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622,845 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 170.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,268,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter worth $239,153,000. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TWTR shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.37.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.