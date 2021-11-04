Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,272 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twelve Seas Investment Company II were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TWLVU. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 1st quarter valued at $2,954,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 1st quarter valued at $6,156,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 1st quarter worth $6,418,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 1st quarter worth $5,910,000.

OTCMKTS TWLVU opened at $9.95 on Thursday. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.92.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

